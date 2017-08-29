Liam Gallagher warns against excessive drink and drugs after past ‘howlers’

Liam Gallagher has warned against heavy use of drugs and alcohol, blaming them for past ‘howlers’ in his personal life.

The former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman was speaking to the Daily Star when he said that while “rock’n’roll has been very good to him”, he believed that his past excesses had a negative impact on his former partners and his children.

“I’ve made some howlers in my personal life, I’ve had a couple of marriages and hurt my kids and that,” said Gallagher. “So personally, my advice would be don’t take too many drugs and don’t drink too much alcohol.

“You should stop that because that gets you in situations. But overall I’m quite happy with how it’s all gone and is going.

He added: “I’m a good person and I’ve had a good life, rock‘n’roll has been very good to me.”

Gallagher recently revealed that he is open to meeting his estranged daughter, who he shares with former partner Lisa Moorish. Liam had 20-year-old daughter Molly with former Kill City singer Lisa Moorish, but has never met her. “The girl’s been looked after and clothed and fed and sent to lovely schools,” Gallagher said in a new interview with GQ. “I bought them a house and all that tack. I just think she’s best off with her mum…They aren’t good when they are forced, these things. I think we leave it be. See what happens. If it happens it happens. Certainly, wouldn’t turn her away, man. Let it be.”

Meanwhile, Gallagher also recently spoke out to pay tribute to the teenager who died at Reading Festival this weekend. Yesterday, a 17-year-old boy was found dead in the early hours of the morning at Reading Festival in ‘unexplained’ circumstances.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote “Just heard about that young kid who was found dead in his tent at Reading,” before adding “so sad, RIP kid x.”