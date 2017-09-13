"There's no double-life"



Liam Gallagher has admitted that he wears his iconic parka and shades 24/7, even whilst gardening, shopping and picking up his kids at the school gate.

In an interview with Consequence of Sound, the former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman turned solo star admitted that his onstage persona is not an affectation, but his genuine identity.

“I don’t hide away who I am,” says Gallagher. “I’m me in the supermarket, the same clothes, the same haircut, the same shades on, when I’m fucking gardening or picking the kids up from school, or dropping ’em off. I’m the same, there’s no double-life, I am what I am.”

Gallagher has previously written on Twitter confessing anger at his shades and jackets being repeatedly stolen or moved backstage.

Gallagher also gave comments on the demise of ‘rock’ figures in the mainstream. When asked if he thought Jack White was the ‘last rock and roll star’, Gallagher responded, “Everyone is the last fuckin’ rock star. Fuck off, you know what I mean? There’s loads man, they’re fucking everywhere, they just need to shake their fucking heads.”

He then encouraged “so-called rock and roll bands that wear guitars around their neck like its a piece of jewelry” to “Plug the cunt in and turn the fucker up. And then the singer has to give a bit if it’s not loud enough. You’re not pushing any singer if you’re playing really quietly.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Gallagher discussed his desire to form a supergroup with the Stone Roses and Richard Ashcroft.