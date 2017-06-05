Liam Gallagher reveals which band he wishes he could have been in

Ex-Oasis man says he would have loved to have been the singer in Sex Pistols

Liam Gallagher has revealed that he “would have loved” to have been in the Sex Pistols.

The former Oasis frontman-turned-solo artist recently spoke to The Guardian when he was asked about his dream band line-up. Gallagher replied: “I would have loved to have been in the Pistols.”

“I’d have kicked out Johnny Rotten – he’d have gone,” he added. “Get out, Gooner [nickname for Arsenal fans]. Paul Cook’s fucking mega. Steve Jones is the man. Sid Vicious, turn his bass down but he still fucking killed. But Rotten would have gone, I’m sorry. I can do Johnny Rotten in my sleep.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Liam also opened up about Beady Eye’s split and said who should play him, Noel and Alan McGee in a film.

Liam Gallagher made a surprise appearance at yesterday’s One Love Manchester benefit concert, duetting with Coldplay, too. He has since hit out at brother Noel for failing to perform at the concert.

Last week Liam played solo gigs in London and Manchester, and revealed who he’s planning to vote for in the upcoming general election.

He also released debut solo single ‘Wall Of Glass’, with his album ‘As You Were’ due to be released in the autumn.