Liam Gallagher says he ‘wouldn’t dare’ start beef with One Direction fans

Ex-Oasis frontman explains lyric from debut solo single 'Wall Of Glass'

Liam Gallagher has said that he “wouldn’t dare” anger the notoriously fanatical fanbase of dormant boy band One Direction.

The former Oasis frontman recently spoke favourably of singer Harry Styles’ solo music in an interview with NME. Liam said: “I don’t mind it, man. There’s some interesting bits in it. I mean, I don’t know how it fucking goes, but fair play to him. I’m sure, like, it’s a bigger fucking cost. I’ve got the weight of Oasis still hanging over me and I’m sure I’ll always be that guy from Oasis, so I’m sure he’s carrying an equal weight. If he wants to get out of that pop world and into something with a bit more substance I think that’s a good thing.”

On his debut solo single ‘Wall Of Glass’, Liam sings: “You were sold the one direction, I believe the resurrection is on”. Speaking to Pitchfork, Gallagher denied that the lyric was a reference to the pop group, saying: “I may look stupid but wouldn’t dare get on the wrong side of One Direction fans.”

Explaining the same lyric, he recently told NME: “It could be about One Direction, it could not be. It could be about people that are into one fucking mind set, who I find pretty boring. There are obviously bits that could be about Noel. And things about me mum, about me kids, about Debbie [his girlfriend]. I’ve come across a lot of people. It’s about me and you and fucking them.”

Despite Liam’s warm words, brother Noel recently spoke less favourably of ex-1D star Styles, saying: “People of my age have let themselves go, they’re fat, balding idiots with fading tattoos. They sit in their garage and write shite like ‘Sign of the Times’ for Harry Styles. Which, quite frankly, my cat could have written in about 10 minutes!”

He added: “I don’t mind the song, my wife was falling over herself, ‘Have you heard Harry Styles’ new song? It’s like Prince’, I was like, ‘Without even hearing it, I can assure you it’s not like Prince!’”

Liam Gallagher is expected to release his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ in October.