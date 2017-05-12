Liam Gallagher’s Pretty Green launch new range to celebrate The Beatles’ ‘Sgt Pepper’s’ anniversary

Liam called the range 'an absolute joy' to create

Liam Gallagher‘s fashion label Pretty Green have announced a new range to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ seminal album, ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’.

Launching in August, the new range of 28 pieces will take inspiration from the classic 1967 album. Items in the collection include a limited edition run of 50 ‘Lonely Hearts Club’ Parkas, the ‘Strawberry Fields’ coat and the ‘Pepper Jacket’ – long with Kaftans, granddad shirts and vintage style t-shirts.

Liam Gallagher said: “It’s been an absolute joy to do a collection in honour of the 50th anniversary of The Beatles ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ for Pretty Green as The Beatles have been a massive inspiration to me, both for music and fashion.”

Apple Corps CEO Richard Ralph added: “As a company of Beatles fans, it’s been a real privilege for everyone at Pretty Green to work on this project with The Beatles & Apple Corps. Given the previous collaborations we’ve done, as soon as the opportunity arose it immediately felt right for us.

“Using such a celebrated album as inspiration has allowed us some real creativity and we’re really pleased with the final collection which will hopefully bring a bit of swinging 60’s psychedelia to life.”

The range will be available in all Pretty Green stores in the UK and Japan as well as on their official website.

The anniversary of The Beatles ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ will be celebrated with a deluxe reissue on May 26.

Meanwhile, last month Gallagher was among over 90 new acts added to Reading & Leeds festival 2017 – marking his only UK festival show this year. His album will be called ‘As You Were‘, the first single will be called ‘Not For Sale‘, and he has vowed to sing Oasis songs ‘bigger and better than Noel‘.

More details of Gallagher’s upcoming tour and album are expected to be announced shortly.