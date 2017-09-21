Now Liam and Noel Gallagher’s children are feuding

'You look like your dad with a blonde wig'

As the feud between their fathers rages on, now Liam Gallagher‘s son Gene has hit out at Noel‘s daughter Anais.

Liam’s youngest son Gene took to Twitter to slam Anais after she appeared at the Tommy Hilfiger London Fashion Week show – saying that she ‘looked like her dad in a blonde wig’.

In a series of since deleted Tweets, the 16-year-old Gene told the 17-year-old model “firstly, u look like ur dad w a blonde wig on…,” followed by, “secondly, u model coz u look like ur dad not coz of who u are nobody care about who u are lmao”

See a screen grab of the Tweets below:

Gene then followed his comments by slightly more subtly tweeting that “whoever got to chose who got to model for Tommy Hilfiger is a complete doughnut who should go to Specsavers.”

He added “Never will u ever see me attend celebrity driven, posh rubbernecking, kids culture club…”, before sharing a photo of his older brother Lennon’s appearance at London Fashion Week – with the caption “if this man isn’t on stage walking then u know it’s gonna b shite”

“I know he likes to think differently, but I love my dad’s music genuinely more than anything,” Anais told NME earlier this year. “I bang out Oasis and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds in my room super-loud all the time. But growing up, kids at school would tease me and shout ‘Wonderwall’ lyrics in my face. It’s still something adults like to do after they’ve had a few drinks.

“I was back in Manchester in the summer with my mates. Some guys in the pub recognised me and subsequently serenades me with ‘Wonderwall’.”

When asked about her ideal karaoke song, Anais replied: “I’m not a karaoke person, but if I had to pick something I’d probably pick Blur’s ‘Parklife’ – just for the irony.”

Lennon Gallagher has been growing increasingly prolific as a model since making his catwalk debut back in January – which father Liam said made him feel ‘very proud’.