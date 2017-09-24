Liam Payne announces second solo single ‘Bedroom Floor’

It's coming next month

Former One Direction star Liam Payne has announced his second solo single, titled ‘Bedroom Floor’.

The track follows debut single ‘Strip That Down’, which features Migos‘ Quavo. The singer is the latest member of the currently on-hiatus pop group to branch into solo territory, following similar moves by Niall Horan and Harry Styles this year.

‘Bedroom Floor’ is set for an October 20 release, Payne confirmed via Twitter yesterday (September 23) – the same day that Niall Horan will release his debut solo album, ‘Flicker’.

Speaking to Radio 1 about the track back in May, Payne said: “‘Bedroom Floor’ was the single before this[‘Strip That Down’] was the single. Naturally, it could only be the next one.”

He also confirmed that girlfriend Cheryl Cole is a big fan of the upcoming track. “We both like that song,” he continued, “and it’s been her favourite from the start.”

Earlier this year, Payne made headlines after delivering his honest assessment on Horan and Styles’ solo material.