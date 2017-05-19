Listen to Liam Payne’s new single ‘Strip That Down’, featuring Migos’ Quavo

The former One Direction singer is the final member of the group to branch out into solo territory

Liam Payne has shared his debut solo single, ‘Strip That Down’, which features Migos‘ Quavo – listen to the new track below.

The former One Direction singer is the latest member of the currently on-hiatus group to branch into solo territory, following similar moves by Niall Horan and Harry Styles in recent months.

Payne’s first foray into solo material has resulted in ‘Strip That Down’, which features a verse from de facto Migos leader Quavo. You can listen to the new track below.

News of the unlikely collaboration first surfaced last month, with Migos reported to be featured on Payne’s ‘Drake-inspired’ debut album.

Speaking to Tim Westwood, Quavo revealed that he and Payne had also shot ‘Strip That Down”s music video recently.

“I just came from a video today. My boy Liam from One Direction. We just shot that. Crazy vid. Crazy visuals. Crazy team. Cool guy, nice guy. It’s goin’ up. I wasn’t even supposed to say that. It’s gonna be a surprise though.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Meanwhile, Payne recently made headlines after delivering his honest assessment on Horan and Styles’ solo material.

Declaring Horan’s decision to “go down the singer-songwriter route” as a “really cool” move, Payne then revealed that Styles’ choice of sound wasn’t “my sort of music.”