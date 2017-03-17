Liam Payne says Donald Trump once chucked One Direction out of his hotel

Because the band refused to meet his daughter, apparently.

Liam Payne has revealed that Donald Trump once kicked One Direction out of his hotel.

Payne and his bandmates were staying at the five-star Trump Tower in New York City when they were summoned by Trump to meet his daughter.

“Trump actually kicked us out of his hotel once,” Payne recalled in an interview with Rollacoaster. “You wouldn’t believe it. It was about [meeting] his daughter. He phoned up our manager and we were asleep. He said ‘well, wake them up’ and I was like ‘no’ and then he wouldn’t let us use the underground garage. Obviously in New York we can’t really go outside. New York is ruthless for us.”

Payne added: “So he was like, ‘OK, then I don’t want you in my hotel.’ So we had to leave.”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is currently beefing with Snoop Dogg. Earlier this week, Snoop shared a music video that featured the rapper pulling a gun on a man impersonating the President. It led to criticism, with former Trump rival Marco Rubio suggesting that it could inspire an assassination attempt.

Trump replied to the controversial clip on Twitter on Wednesday, arguing that Snoop wouldn’t have got away with it if the video was aimed at predecessor President Obama and describing the rapper’s career as “failing”.

Bow Wow then waded in, threatening to “pimp” Trump’s wife, Melania.