Watch Liam Payne make his US TV debut by performing ‘Strip That Down’ on ‘Fallon’

Ex-One Direction singer performs recent hit on last night's 'Tonight Show'

Liam Payne made his US television debut last night (June 21), performing ‘Strip That Down’ on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show.

The ex-One Direction member recently teamed up with Migos‘ Quavo for his debut solo single ‘Strip That Down’, becoming the final member of the pop group to branch out into solo territory.

He took to the Tonight Show on Wednesday night to deliver a Quavo-less performance of the single. Watch beneath.

Meanwhile, former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has clarified after appearing to diss Liam Payne.

Gallagher recently told The Sun on Sunday: “I can spot a fake a mile off and Harry Styles seems like he wants to bring real music and change his direction.” He then alluded to Payne by saying: “At least he’s not gone rap like the other one. How did that happen? Did they flip a coin and he said, ‘Listen, I’m doing the rap one’.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

However, in a more conciliatory move, Gallagher tweeted earlier this week: “Liam shall never kill liam as you were LG LP x”.

Payne himself recently spoke critically of his former 1D bandmate Harry Styles’ new solo music.

Of Styles‘ ‘Sign Of The Times’, Payne said: “Harry’s song I heard, and I’ll be honest with you, it’s not my sort of music. It’s not something I’d listen to, but I think he did a great job of doing what he wanted to do. That’s the way I’d put it best, I think.”

He added: “I think the funny thing is, [Harry] would say the same thing about me because he doesn’t really listen to hip-hop music, whereas it’s like my song’s more ‘Rack City’ [Tyga song] and his song is more of a different era to something I’d listen to, I guess.”