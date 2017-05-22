Liam Payne to miss out on Number One spot with debut solo single

Ed Sheeran is also on course to return to the top of UK album chart

Liam Payne looks set to miss out on this week’s Number One spot in the official UK singles chart this week.

The former One Direction singer is currently on course to finish at Number Three with his his debut single ‘Strip That Down’, which features Migos‘ Quavo, according to the midweek charts.

But he is 325 sales behind DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne’s ‘I’m The One’, which also features Quavo and is currently sitting at Number Two.

If he does claim the second spot, he will have matched Louis Tomlinson’s ‘Just Hold On’, which also reached the same chart position. But he would have failed to reach the top spot like his former fellow boy band mates Zayn Malik with ‘Pillowtalk’ and more recently Harry Styles‘ ‘Sign Of The Times’.

Former band member Niall Horan finished the lowest out of One Direction with his solo hit ‘This Town’, which previously came in at Number Nine.

Meanwhile, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s Despacito remix also featuring Bieber continues to lead at Number One at the halfway stage of the chart week, firmly on course for a third week at the summit.

Describing working with Payne, Quavo previously said: “I just came from a video today. My boy Liam from One Direction. We just shot that. Crazy vid. Crazy visuals. Crazy team. Cool guy, nice guy. It’s goin’ up. I wasn’t even supposed to say that. It’s gonna be a surprise though.”

Payne meanwhile was brutally honest about the work of his previous band mates. He was complimentary about Niall Horan‘s recent singles. He said: “I heard the rest of the boys’ debut songs. Obviously Niall had ‘Slow Hands’ out and he had ‘This Town’, which is great, and Niall’s gone down the singer-songwriter route, which is really cool.”

Of Harry Styles‘ ‘Sign Of The Times’, Payne said: “Harry’s song I heard, and I’ll be honest with you, it’s not my sort of music. It’s not something I’d listen to, but I think he did a great job of doing what he wanted to do. That’s the way I’d put it best, I think.”

Elsewhere, in the UK albums chart, Ed Sheeran is on course to return to the Number One spot with ÷ with some 2,400 combined chart sales putting him ahead of his nearest rivals Linkin Park – their seventh record ‘One More Light’ is new at Number Two on today’s mid-week sales flash.

Should Sheeran hold on to his lead, ÷ will have sat at the summit for 10 non-consecutive weeks.