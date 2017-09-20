Lib Dem activists sing Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Killing In The Name Of’ at conference disco

The track was played during the political party's annual DJ competition

Lib Dem activists sang along to Rage Against The Machine‘s ‘Killing In The Name Of’ during a disco held on the opening night of the annual party conference.

The autumn conference took place in Bournemouth over the past few days, with the disco taking place on Sunday night (September 17).

The Mirror reports former Lib Dem leader Tim Farron, education spokesperson Layla Moran and deputy leader Jo Swinson were all in attendance at the event.

Farron reportedly even took part in the annual DJ contest, treating party members, activists and MPs to a set that included the likes of The Strokes, The Smiths and Duran Duran. However, he didn’t win the competition, with victory going to activist Daisy Benson.

The former leader told the Mirror: “It’s very Lib Dem to be the best and still not win.”

Video footage shows a room of people singing along enthusiastically to ‘Killing In The Name Of’, including its “Fuck you, I won’t do what you tell me” chorus.

It is unclear who was DJing when the song was played. You can watch footage of the moment here.