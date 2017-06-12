The Libertines announce 2017 UK seaside tour

Albion heads to the seaside

The Libertines have announced details of a 2017 tour of UK seaside towns. Check out full dates and ticket details below.

While the band are currently working on the follow-up their acclaimed comeback album ‘Anthems For Doomed Youth‘ while looking for a ‘hotel’ to set up their own recording studio and HQ. Now, to follow a summer of festival dates, the band will hit the road for a run of shows in UK coastal towns for the ‘Tiddeley Om Pom Pom Tour’ – including a headline show at By The Sea festival in Margate.

“We’re looking for a home, one roof for the many splendoured trappings of Arcady, a factory, with a guest house, bar and studio,” Carl Barat of what 2017 has in store. “We do like to be beside the seaside and we hope to find that home on this tour… watch this space…”

The Libertines’ new ‘Tiddeley Om Pom Pom Tour’ dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday and will be available here.

SEPTEMBER

22 – Blackpool Empress Ballroom

23 – Hull Arena

25 – Plymouth Pavilions

26 – Scarborough Spa

30 – Lowestoft Claremont Pier

OCTOBER

1 – Margate By The Sea Festival (Margate Dreamland)

2- Brighton Brighton Centre