The Libertines announce huge stadium show with The Coral and Reverend & The Makers

The Likely Lads head to The Wirral

The Libertines‘ tour plans for 2017 continue to grow – announcing a huge stadium show at Prenton Park with The Coral and Reverend & The Makers.

The 16,500 capacity gig sees them headline a night of the Wirral Live series at the home of Tranmere Rovers FC, before they headline Tramlines in Sheffield and Truck Festival in Oxford in July,

The band will headline Wirral Live on Saturday 20 May at Prenton Park in Birkenhead. Tickets are on sale from 10am on Thursday 9 February and will be available here.