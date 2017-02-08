The Libertines announce huge stadium show with The Coral and Reverend & The Makers

The Likely Lads head to The Wirral
The Libertines‘ tour plans for 2017 continue to grow – announcing a huge stadium show at Prenton Park with The Coral and Reverend & The Makers.
The 16,500 capacity gig sees them headline a night of the Wirral Live series at the home of Tranmere Rovers FC, before they headline Tramlines in Sheffield and Truck Festival in Oxford in July,
The band will headline Wirral Live on Saturday 20 May at Prenton Park in Birkenhead. Tickets are on sale from 10am on Thursday 9 February and will be available here.
It is hoped that the band will be previewing new songs at the shows. As well as planning to ‘open their own hotel‘, The Libertines are said to be working on new material, with the follow-up to 2015’s ‘Anthems For Doomed Youth’ expected later this year.
Speaking of progress on The Libertines’ next album, Barât has told NME: “We’re looking to bed in together. We want to get our own place, which is a bit of a long and convoluted project. There’s a lot of planning and maybes which I can’t say too much about, but we’re looking at getting our own factory. If we don’t have something by next year, then my name’s not Donald Clinton.”