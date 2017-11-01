The Libertines’ Blackpool show has been cancelled

The band were due to perform at the Empress Ballroom on December 14

The Libertines‘ show in Blackpool has been cancelled.

The band, who released their third album ‘Anthems For Doomed Youth‘, were scheduled to perform at the town’s Empress Ballroom venue on December 14. However, today (November 1) they announced the news that the show would no longer be going ahead.

In a statement posted to the band’s official Twitter page, they explained: “Due to continuing health and safety concerns, which called for essential maintenance work on the ceiling at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, The Libertines rescheduled show on December 14th has had to be cancelled.

“The band were very much looking forward to playing this legendary venue, [and] are saddened that the show has to be cancelled and apologise to fans, but ask them to understand that the concert on both occasions was cancelled by the management of the Empress Ballroom and the rescheduled date was offered by the venue and this unfortunate situation is totally out of The Libertines’ control.”

The statement added that ticket-holders could get refunds from the point of purchase.

Meanwhile, The Libertines are planning on opening a hotel-come-recording studio in Margate, and are reported to have purchased a townhouse in the Kent seaside town.

Frontman Pete Doherty first teased the plans last year, saying: “We’re gonna open a Libertines hotel. With a studio, nightclub, a bar,” adding that it would be “open to anyone who’ll pay the bills”.