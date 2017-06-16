The Libertines’ John Hassall & The April Rainers unveil video for ‘Whether Girl’

The Libertines‘ John Hassall is back with another single from his band The April Rainers. Check out the video for ‘Whether Girl’ on NME first below.

Sweetened with indie-pop goodness, ‘Whether Girl’ is the perfect, jaunty summer single and comes with a fittingly seasonal video – with Hassall and The April Rainers making the most of the great outdoors. The single is taken from their debut album ‘Wheels To Idyll’ and will be released on July 28.

John Hassall & The April Rainers’ upcoming UK tour dates are below.

JUNE

23 – London, Proud Camden

JULY

30 – Standon Calling

Earlier this week, The Libertines announced details of a 2017 UK seaside tour, not only to look for premises for their long-rumoured ‘hotel’ and home studio, but Barat says the shows were also booked to ‘finance the fucker’.

“We want somewhere where we can have a home,” singer and guitarist Carl Barat told NME . “We can record there, drink there, have a bar there, be creative and have other people there as well. A bit like Warhol’s factory, but not so much. [We want it to be] by the sea. We can write in there, record in there, rehearse in there, we’ll be together – that will be nice.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Meanwhile, The Libertines’ new ‘Tiddeley Om Pom Pom Tour’ dates are below. Tickets are on sale now and available here.

SEPTEMBER

22 – Blackpool Empress Ballroom

23 – Hull Arena

25 – Plymouth Pavilions

26 – Scarborough Spa

30 – Lowestoft Claremont Pier

OCTOBER

1 – Margate By The Sea Festival (Margate Dreamland)

2- Brighton Brighton Centre