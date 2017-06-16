The Libertines’ John Hassall & The April Rainers unveil video for ‘Whether Girl’
The Libertines‘ John Hassall is back with another single from his band The April Rainers. Check out the video for ‘Whether Girl’ on NME first below.
Sweetened with indie-pop goodness, ‘Whether Girl’ is the perfect, jaunty summer single and comes with a fittingly seasonal video – with Hassall and The April Rainers making the most of the great outdoors. The single is taken from their debut album ‘Wheels To Idyll’ and will be released on July 28.
John Hassall & The April Rainers’ upcoming UK tour dates are below.
JUNE
23 – London, Proud Camden
JULY
30 – Standon Calling
Earlier this week, The Libertines announced details of a 2017 UK seaside tour, not only to look for premises for their long-rumoured ‘hotel’ and home studio, but Barat says the shows were also booked to ‘finance the fucker’.
Meanwhile, The Libertines’ new ‘Tiddeley Om Pom Pom Tour’ dates are below. Tickets are on sale now and available here.
SEPTEMBER
22 – Blackpool Empress Ballroom
23 – Hull Arena
25 – Plymouth Pavilions
26 – Scarborough Spa
30 – Lowestoft Claremont Pier
OCTOBER
1 – Margate By The Sea Festival (Margate Dreamland)
2- Brighton Brighton Centre