The Libertines’ John Hassall & The April Rainers unveil new video for ‘Intercity 125’

The bassist shows his sweet and folky side

The Libertines‘ John Hassall has unveiled the new video for ‘Intercity 125’ with new band The April Rainers. See it first on NME below.

While The Libertines consider their next album, the bassist’s latest project shows a new side to the indie veteran – leaning on his blissed-out, psychedelic folk-pop tenancies.

Directed by Danish filmmaker Niels Vogensen, the clip filmed on a busy stretch of railway in the band’s hometown of Aarhus, Denmark, and features John’s son Viktor (playing a Young John) who Hassall says – “was paid in LEGO and chocolate during filming.”