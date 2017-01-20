The Libertines’ John Hassall & The April Rainers unveil new video for ‘Intercity 125’

The bassist shows his sweet and folky side
The Libertines‘ John Hassall has unveiled the new video for ‘Intercity 125’ with new band The April Rainers. See it first on NME below.
While The Libertines consider their next album, the bassist’s latest project shows a new side to the indie veteran – leaning on his blissed-out, psychedelic folk-pop tenancies.
Directed by Danish filmmaker Niels Vogensen, the clip filmed on a busy stretch of railway in the band’s hometown of Aarhus, Denmark, and features John’s son Viktor (playing a Young John) who Hassall says – “was paid in LEGO and chocolate during filming.”
“Much of the album relates to travelling to the country to see my Granny as a child,” said Hassall. “‘Intercity 125´ is the train journey there, ‘Sun in the Afternoon’ is about her and her house and ‘The Last Scene of Summer’ is the melancholy train journey back home to London. The songs in-between are about the adventures and experiences that happen in this Idyll.”
‘Intercity 125’ is taken from their forthcoming debut album, ‘Wheels To Idyll,’ released 3 Marcg. Their upcoming tour dates are below.
MARCH
2 – Cardiff The Moon Club
3 – Bedford Esquires
4 – Brighton Hope And Ruin
10 – Manchester Jimmy’s
11 – London Nambucca
Speaking of progress on The Libertines’ next album, Barât has told NME: “We’re looking to bed in together. We want to get our own place, which is a bit of a long and convoluted project. There’s a lot of planning and maybes which I can’t say too much about, but we’re looking at getting our own factory. If we don’t have something by next year, then my name’s not Donald Clinton.”
