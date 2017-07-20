The Libertines discuss potential release date for new album

The band will headline Tramlines and Truck festivals this weekend

The Libertines have discussed the potential release date of their forthcoming album.

The reunited band will headline Tramlines and Truck festivals in Sheffield and Oxfordshire respectively (July 21-23).

Drummer Gary Powell talked to The Star ahead of their weekend performances and revealed: “The new album is due out in the spring next year.”

He added that, while the band have already begun writing the new album, fans shouldn’t attend their sets expecting to hear new music. “There’s always the possibility of sneaking in a little bit of something new just for people to get to grips with whatever direction that we will be taking next, to keep people as emotionally engaged as we possibly can,” he said.

Powell also explained that the band had put their past troubles behind them. “We mended a lot of bridges and have grown up a lot,” he said. “I would like to think at least we will all be amazing friends for the rest of our lives.”

He continued: “But there’s an unwritten rule about the Libs – you never know what’s going to happen next.”

Powell’s bandmate, guitarist and singer Carl Barat, spoke to NME earlier this year about the possibility of airing new songs during festival season. “Not to my knowledge, possibly,” he said. “We don’t really have a game-plan like that. If something comes up and it begs to be played then we’ll play it. But the thing about playing new songs at festivals is that no one ever knows them.”

The Libertines last released an album in 2015 with their third record, ‘Anthems For Doomed Youth‘.