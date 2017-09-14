The Libertines forced to postpone upcoming Blackpool show

"Essential maintenance works" are needed on Blackpool Empress Ballroom

The Libertines have been forced to postpone their upcoming show at Blackpool Empress Ballroom, announcing a new appearance at Warrington Parr Hall in its place.

“Essential maintenance works” are required for the Blackpool Empress Ballroom, which has required the show to be rescheduled for 14th December.

A statement for the Blackpool venue says: “The show by The Libertines on September 22nd at Blackpool Empress Ballroom has had to be postponed due to essential maintenance works at the venue. The show has been rearranged to 14th December. Original tickets will be valid for the rearranged date. The venue are sorry for any inconvenience caused and would like to thank the band and their fans for their cooperation and understanding.”

Tickets for the new show in Warrington go on sale here at 9am tomorrow (Friday 15 September). Over the course of their coastal tour, the band will be supported by the likes of Rat Boy, The Paddingtons, Lucie Barat (sister of Libertines’ Carl), Trampolene and more.

The Libertines recently discussed a potential release date of their forthcoming album.

Drummer Gary Powell spoke to The Star, revealing: “The new album is due out in the spring next year.”

Powell added that, while the band have already begun writing the new album, fans shouldn’t attend their sets expecting to hear new music. “There’s always the possibility of sneaking in a little bit of something new just for people to get to grips with whatever direction that we will be taking next, to keep people as emotionally engaged as we possibly can,” he said.