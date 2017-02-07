The Libertines, The Vaccines and Franz Ferdinand to headline Truck Festival 2017

The Wombats, Slaves and Maximo Park will also play the Oxford festival this July.

The Libertines, The Vaccines, and Franz Ferdinand are to headline Truck Festival 2017.

The Wombats, Slaves, Maximo Park, Cabbage, Jagwar Ma and The Magic Band have also been announced for the three-day Oxford bash, which takes place from July 21-23 at Hill Farm in Old Marston.

Festival director Matt Harrap said in announcing today’s wave of bands: “2017 is our 20th anniversary – we were determined to pull out all the stops and deliver something incredible and I’m proud to say I think it’s our best line-up yet. The bill is literally packed with some of the best talent from around the globe and our headliners are bona fide legends.”

He added: “With plenty more to announce in the coming weeks I think its safe to say Truck Festival’s 20th birthday party is going to be truly spectacular.”

Other acts announced today include Loyle Carner, Goat Girl, British Sea Power, Nothing But Thieves, Tom Grenan, All Them Witches, Jaws, Roam, Sundara Karma and New Orleans hip-hop-meets-jazz fusion outfit Hot 8 Brass Band. Meanwhile, TV fitness legend Mr Motivator will be holding group exercise classes from one of the festival’s stages.

A limited amount of tickets are on sale now from the festival’s official website.

Redferns/Getty

As well as planning to ‘open their own hotel‘, The Libertines are said to be working on new material, with the follow-up to 2015’s ‘Anthems For Doomed Youth’ expected later this year.

Speaking of progress on The Libertines’ next album, Barât has told NME: “We’re looking to bed in together. We want to get our own place, which is a bit of a long and convoluted project. There’s a lot of planning and maybes which I can’t say too much about, but we’re looking at getting our own factory. If we don’t have something by next year, then my name’s not Donald Clinton.”