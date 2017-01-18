Liberty X are reforming as a girl band

They're touring as an all-girl trio together with Atomic Kitten, B*Witched and S Club 3.

Popstars runners-up Liberty X have revealed they are reforming as a girl band.

The pop group, who lost to Hear’Say on ITV’s now-defunct talent show back in 2002, are planning to tour without two of their original members Kevin Simm and Tony Lundon who are currently too busy with solo projects.

Michelle Heaton, Jessica Taylor and Kelli Young will instead perform as a trio.

Kevin has had better luck with his second attempt at a singing competition, winning The Voice UK last year.

“Unfortunately Kevin is unable to take part due to his exclusive record deal with Universal and Tony’s busy with his production company,” a rep Liberty X told the Sun.

“But the girls are excited to get back on the road and are booking gigs in the UK and internationally.”

Jessica announced the news of their reunion on Twitter, sharing a poster of their upcoming Australian tour together with East 17, Atomic Kitten, B*Witched and S Club 3.

Liberty X scored several chart hits during the early 00s with ‘Thinking It Over’, ‘Got to Have Your Love’ and their No. 1 single ‘Just a Little’.

The band previously reformed for ITV2 documentary series The Big Reunion in 2012 along with acts including Five and 911.