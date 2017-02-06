Liberty X respond after disappointing fans by playing just two songs at reunion show

Three-fifths of the pop group have reunited for a tour of Australia and New Zealand

A member of the partial Liberty X reunion has responded to criticism after the group played just two songs at a recent reunion show.

Popstars runners-up Liberty X recently revealed they were reforming as a girl band. The pop group, who lost to Hear’Say on ITV’s now-defunct talent show back in 2002, are touring without two of their original members Kevin Simm and Tony Lundon who are currently too busy with solo projects.

Michelle Heaton, Jessica Taylor and Kelli Young are instead performing as a trio. Liberty X are currently embarking on a tour of Australia and New Zealand together with 90s pop peers East 17, Atomic Kitten, B*Witched and S Club 3.

During a recent show in Auckland, the threepiece left some fans disappointed by reportedly playing only two songs while gig-goers were still making their way to seats. One fan wrote: “The ladies proved they’ve still got it (and then some) but… you came all this way. And seemed super excited to be here. And we’ve waited 15 years for this. Why not give us “just a little” more than two songs before you leave again?” See footage from the show beneath.

Responding to the criticism on Twitter, Michelle Heaton said: “We’d love to do more songs, it’s such a shame we can’t! There lots of acts & there’s a time limit to the show. We are as gutted as the fans”. See those tweets below.

Kevin Simm has had better luck with his second attempt at a singing competition, winning The Voice UK last year.

“Unfortunately Kevin is unable to take part due to his exclusive record deal with Universal and Tony’s busy with his production company,” a rep Liberty X told the Sun.

“But the girls are excited to get back on the road and are booking gigs in the UK and internationally.”