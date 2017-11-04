Lil’ Kim responds to Beyonce dressing up as her for Halloween

"Come all the way thru Bey!!"

Lil’ Kim has responded to images of Beyonce and Jay-Z dressing up as her and The Notorious B.I.G for Halloween.

The couple attended Kelly Rowland’s costume party dressed as the iconic duo, with Beyonce sharing five images on her social media of her wearing exact looks worn by Lil’ Kim from back in the day.

The rapper shared her delight at the images last night (November 3) on Instagram, posting a split image of her in the original outfit from her 1997 No Way Out tour, and Beyonce in a replica, with the caption: “Come all the way thru Bey!!”

She went on to share another image of the couple where Beyonce was repping Lil’ Kim’s outfit from the video of her 1997 collab with Missy Elliott, ‘The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)’.

Jay-Z emulated the late rapper with a red leather jacket, Timberlands and a walking cane, which he had to use in the last few months of his life, after breaking his leg in a car accident. He was murdered in 1997.

Lil’ Kim posted: “This is adorable and even cuter because Jay-Z and Biggie were friends and he has his mannerisms down pat.

“I love you Queen Bey and King Jay.”

The rapper couldn’t hide her excitement at Beyonce’s outfits, posting all five of them on her Instagram, saying she’s “still recovering from Beyonce’s slayage on Halloween.”

This look is from Lil’ Kim’s 2001 Manhattan File magazine cover.

Here is a look from Lil’ Kim’s Black Woman magazine cover shoot in 2000.

Lil’ Kim showcased this outfit on the red carpet at the 1999 Source Hip Hip Music Awards in Los Angeles.

