Read Lil Peep’s final interview before his tragic death

Earlier this week, rapper Lil Peep passed away at the age of 21. Following the rising star’s tragic death, Paper magazine has shared a previously unpublished interview with Peep, what is being labelled at his “final” interview.

The emo rapper (real name Gustav Åhr) died on Wednesday (November 15) from a suspected drug overdose, although a definitive cause of death will not be determined until full toxicology results are published.

In his Paper interview, Lil Peep discussed his connection with his fans, new-found fame, his sexuality and aims for the future. He also spoke about how his mother was “very proud” of him.

“People get me,” he said. “People understand my message is positive and at the end of the day, I’m just here to make music that I enjoy and that other people enjoy. I think that’s why I have such a loyal fan base.”

On being recognised in the street, Lil Peep said: “I’m totally used to it now. It’s constant, all the time now. It’s every single day. There are multiple occasions where I had to deal with it, so it’s kind of second nature now. I don’t remember taking pictures with eighty percent of the people that I have taken pictures with.”

“I don’t mind it,” he added. “My friends think it’s kind of rude of the people to come up to me and treat me like an object. For me, if I saw my favorite artist in the store, I would probably just tell them three words and walk away. I hate the whole thing of when I turn around and there’s a flash in my face of a camera and we haven’t even spoken yet. It depends on the fan and how they approach me. That’s part of the reason I actually moved to London, because it’s a lot different over there. When people see you on the street, they’ll call my name and then walk away. It’s no bother at all. They don’t really want to bother you for pictures or anything.”

Having revealed that he is bisexual in August, Lil Peep talked about his coming out, saying: “All the people I’m surrounded by would never be affected by me letting them know that. I’m surrounded by good people, and I surround myself with good people. At the end of the day, it really didn’t change much in my personal life at all. If anything, all my friends aren’t going to care about that. I would say it’s a good thing, too, to be proud of that.”

Offering advice to others coming out, he added: “It can be intimidating, but you need to just be brave and confident.”

On his plans for the future, Lil Peep said he wanted “to go deep into fashion”, continuing: “I want to go maybe into acting, there’s a lot of stuff I would like to go into. I just want to try more shit and become more well-rounded when it comes to whatever I’m doing. I want to do a lot of different things and dive into different worlds. I feel like I’m a creative and I want to take advantage of that. Sometimes I’ll be watching a movie then think to myself that I could do a better job.”

“I gotta get the money for my momma,” he said at the end of the interview. “She’s a first grade teacher, so it’s great. She’s very proud of me.”