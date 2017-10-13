The Long Island singer/rapper has released his latest collaborative track

Lil Peep has released his latest single, ‘Avoid’ – listen to the new track below.

The Long Island singer/rapper has collaborated with gothboiclique members Wicca Phase Springs Eternal and Døves for the new song, with the track also being produced by Smokeasac and IIVI.

‘Avoid’ follows the success of Lil Peep’s debut album ‘Come Over When You’re Sober, Part 1’, which came out back in August and featured contributions from Virginia Beach rapper Lil Tracy.

Listen to Lil Peep’s new track ‘Avoid’ below.

Avoid Avoid, a song by Lil Peep, Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Doves on Spotify

Lil Peep is currently in the middle of a North American tour – see his remaining tour dates below.

October

14 – The Complex, Salt Lake City, UT

15 – Gothic Theatre, Englewood, CO

16 – The Waiting Room, Omaha, NE

17 – Amsterdam Bar and Hall, Saint Paul, MN

19 – Bottom Lounge, Chicago, IL

20 – The Shelter, Detroit, MI

23 – House of Blues Cleveland, Cleveland, OH

25 – The Phoenix Concert Theatre, Toronto

26- Fairmount Theatre, Montreal, Canada

27 – The Middle East- Downstairs, Cambridge, MA

29 – The Met, Pawtucket, RI

30 – The Foundry, Philadelphia, PA

31 – Highline Ballroom, New York, NY

November

01 – U Street Music Hall, Washington, DC

04 – The Orpheum, Tampa, FL

05 – Heart Nightclub, Miami, FL

07 – The Loft, Atlanta, GA

08 – House of Blues New Orleans, New Orleans, LA

10 – Ridglea Room, Fort Worth, TX

11 – Parish Austin, Austin, TX