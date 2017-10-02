Lil Wayne cancels gig after ‘refusing to go through security check’

He was due to appear in South Carolina...

Lil Wayne reportedly cancelled a show in South Carolina over the weekend after he refused to go through a security check to gain entry to the venue.

The rapper was due to perform at the Colonial Life Arena, but the venue claims he “elected not to come into the building through the venue’s standard safety procedures”.

A statement released on behalf of the Colonial Life Arena reads: “The safety of its patrons, its performers, and its staff members is and continues to be the number one priority for Colonial Life Arena.

“While we regret the artist’s decision not to perform, Colonial Life Arena is not willing to bypass its security standards and jeopardize the safety of its patrons, performers, or staff members.”

Lil Wayne is yet to directly respond to the claims, but affected ticket holders have been offered refunds.

Last month, the rapper was hospitalised in Chicago after he was found unconscious in his hotel room. He is known to suffer from epilepsy and has been hospitalised a number of times in recent years as a result of seizures. His daughter later provided an update on his condition, revealing he was “fine” after the initial hospitalisation.