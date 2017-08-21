Is Lil Wayne about to finally release ‘Tha Carter V’?

The record was originally touted for release in 2013.

Lil Wayne has hinted that his hugely anticipated next album, Tha Carter V, could be finally set for release.

The record was originally touted for release in 2013, before it was hit by a series of delays and a strange sequence of events that saw notorious pharma boss Martin Shkreli come into possession of the only copy of the record in existence.

But Lil Wayne has now provided fans with renewed hope for its release, after claiming that the record was “ready to be listened to”.

“Carter V is done,” he said in an interview with Q93’s Wild Wayne.

“Carter V on the shelf just ready to drop. I move on and keep it moving and give them what I’m doing right now. But Carter V is ready to be listened to.”

When asked if fans will be able to listen to the record, he added: “Of course you’re going to see Tha Carter V. Man, I just don’t want to put it out the wrong way. Honestly, man, I can do what I want honestly at any time. The fans deserve it to be right and that’s how it’s gonna be.

“I’mma make sure it’s right. I can drop whatever I want to drop. I keep dropping whatever I want to drop. But I’m not gonna give ’em Carter V the wrong way.”

Last week, Lil Wayne also shared new track ‘Like A Man’, his collaboration with long-time producer ONHEL.