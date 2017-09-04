Lil Wayne hospitalised after multiple seizures

The rapper suffers with epilepsy

Lil Wayne has been hospitalised after suffering multiple seizures.

As TMZ reports, the 34-year-old rapper was found unconscious in his hotel room in Chicago on Sunday afternoon, before being taken to a local hospital where he is currently receiving treatment. His concert in Las Vegas last night was subsequently cancelled.

Wayne, real name Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, suffers from epilepsy and has been hospitalised a number of times in recent years as a result of seizures.

Speaking about his condition in 2013, he said: “The bad news is I’m an epileptic, I’m prone to seizures, going on to explain the bout of fits wasn’t his first.

“Like, this isn’t my first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh seizure. I’ve had a bunch of seizures, y’all just never hear about them. But this time it got real bad ’cause I had three of them in a row and on the third one, my heart rate went down to like 30 per cent. Basically, I could’ve died, so that is why it was so serious. But the reason being for the seizures is just plain stress, no rest, overworking myself.”

Last month, Wayne hinted that his hugely anticipated next album, Tha Carter V, could be finally set for release.