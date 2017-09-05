Lil Wayne’s daughter says he is “fine” after hospitalisation

The rapper was hospitalised on Sunday.

Lil Wayne‘s daughter has said that the rapper is “doing fine” after he was hospitalised on Sunday following several seizures.

The rapper, who first opened up on his battle with epilepsy in 2013, was found unconscious in his hotel room in Chicago on Sunday afternoon, before being taken to a local hospital where he is currently receiving treatment. His concert in Las Vegas on Sunday was subsequently cancelled.

Posting on Twitter, his daughter Reginae Carter has now given a positive update on her father’s health.

“My dad is doing fine everyone! Thanks for the concern you guys are amazing”, the 18-year-old wrote.

“Oh yeah… & don’t believe everything you hear”.

Her update comes after Mack Maine, the President of Wayne’s Young Money label, thanked fans for their support.

“Lil bro ….we appreciate all the prayers and love #FreeC5“, he wrote on Twitter.