Lily Allen criticised for saying the ‘world hates Britain because of slavery’ in Brexit tweets

Lily Allen has been criticised for a tweet in which she claimed that the world “hates” Britain because of its history of slavery.

The pop star was reacting to UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s speech outlining her plans for Brexit when she wrote: “A Global Britain could [be] good, but the world still hates us cause SLAVERY”. May had called on the country to “unite to make a success of Brexit and build a truly global Britain”.

Allen’s “slavery” tweet was later deleted but was still met by criticism from some corners of Twitter. One user said that Allen was “waffling bollocks like normal about a subject she knew nothing about”, while another described her as “completely mad”.

However, others have spoken in defence of Allen. One user wrote: “England profited from slavery for 100s of years, no reparations were given & the descendents are still treated like shit @lilyallen is right”. See that tweet below.

Allen made headlines last year after travelling to the migrant camp in Calais, where she tearfully apologised “on behalf of the UK” for the way in which child refugees had been treated.

