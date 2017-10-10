Lily Allen slams Chris Eubank Jr. over ring girl tweet

The musician took issue with the super-middleweight boxer following comments he made on social media about ring girls 'photobombing' him

Lily Allen has become embroiled in a Twitter spat with Chris Eubank Jr. following comments the boxer made about ring girls.

Allen initially responded to a tweet Eubank Jr. posted yesterday (October 9), which contained a clip of his post-fight interview from last weekend following his knockout victory over Avni Yildirim.

In the clip, Eubank Jr.’s father Chris Eubank can be seen in the background ushering two ring girls out of the way. Eubank Jr. wrote: “To all ring girls. Do not photobomb me as my dad has a very particular set of skills. He will look for u, he will find u & he will pie u.”

Allen responded to Eubank Jr. this morning (October 10), telling the boxer: “They are doing their job. Your dad went bankrupt and gave you to a stranger in Vegas, the only photobomber here is him.”

The two have since exchanged a small number of tweets – see the interaction below.

Back in June, Allen revealed that she had been dropped from appearing on the BBC’s Newsnight programme to discuss the Grenfell Tower fire.

The same evening that she was dropped from the programme, Allen gave an interview to Channel 4 News where she suggested that the true number of fatalities from the devastating fire was being ‘downplayed’.