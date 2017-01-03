Lily Allen claims ‘I’ve only ever been sexually assaulted by white males’ in racism row

'Sexual deviants and murderers operate within every culture, regardless of religious persuasion'

Lily Allen has taken to Twitter to claim that she has ‘only ever been sexually assaulted by white males’ in a row over racism with former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson.

Allen made headlines after travelling to the migrant camp in Calais, where she tearfully apologised ‘on behalf of the UK’ for the way in which child refugees had been treated. Now, she has clashed with Robinson over a newspaper article in which the headline described the killer of the 39 people in a Turkish nightclub as a “migrant”.

Allen argued that the nationality of the suspect was not known, before Robinson branded her a “fucking idiot” and accused her of “virtue signalling.”

As a row erupted over racial profiling and discrimination, Robin asked her if she had ever “met or spoke to a victim of the Muslim grooming gangs” – before she said “I’ve only ever been sexually assaulted by white males so I feel slightly biased” – calling for ‘responsible reporting’ and ‘trying to point out that sexual deviants and murderers operate within every culture, regardless of religious persuasion’.

Allen was then pushed to react to the various responses – replying to criticisms, sharing insults and retweeting those in praise of her honesty.