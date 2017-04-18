The new track is thought to feature on rumoured new album, 'The Fourth Wall'

Lily Allen is reported to discuss her split from ex-husband Sam Cooper in new leaked track, ‘Family Man’, it has been revealed.

Though Allen has not spoken about the split publicly, ‘Family Man’ hears the musician asking her husband of four years “not to leave”, The Sun reports.

A low-quality version of the track has been leaked on the streaming service SoundCloud, with words posted on the lyric sharing website Genius. The preview showcases a melancholy and slow moving ballad. Listen below:

Family Man (Periscope Snippet/Full Song) by Trigger Stream Family Man (Periscope Snippet/Full Song) by Trigger from desktop or your mobile device

Allen sings “It’s not always easy/Being a family man/Baby, don’t leave me”, and “I know we’re gonna pull through/But darling I need my time away from you.”

Allen has been rumoured to be working on her fourth studio album, thought to be titled ‘The Fourth Wall’, since 2014. In an interview last June, Mark Ronson revealed that the pair had been writing together. “I feel like they are some of the best songs she’s written. Her voice sounds incredible.”

He continued: “The stuff I’m working on is some of her most honest and heart-breaking music ever. She writes so honestly you can feel it.”

In January, Allen shared a picture from the recording studio with Shy FX.

Allen split from Sam Cooper in 2015 after a six year relationship. The couple have two children.