Lily Allen announces “uncomfortable, shocking, brutal” memoir

Lily Allen is set to release a memoir next year, saying that the book “won’t be written with shame”.

The singer, whose latest album ‘Sheezus’ was released in 2014, has penned a deal with Bonnier Publishing imprint Blink for the upcoming autobiography.

According to reports, Allen’s memoir will focus on “the trauma and grief of losing a child, the highs and lows of fame, her family story, growing up in Britpop, Glastonbury and the infamous Groucho club”.

Allen will also write “about ‘the rebellion of her youth’, money, co-dependency, drug and alcohol dependency, eating disorders, marriage, separation, recovery, motherhood and ‘moving forward with her life’.”

Allen says of the news: “Some of it I think might be uncomfortable and shocking and brutal. There will be good stuff in there too; happy times. I will try and make it funny. I know it’s about me but I hope that a lot of it will ring true with anyone who reads it. It won’t be written with shame. It will be true.”

Blink managing director Ben Dunn adds: “A book like this doesn’t come along very often. We were completely blown away by the proposal and sample material. It will not only appeal to her generation and fans of her music, but speaks to a wider polemic about the issues society faces today.”

The as-yet-untitled book will be published in autumn 2018.

Meanwhile, Lily Allen was recently embroiled in a Twitter spat with Chris Eubank Jr following comments the boxer made about ring girls.

The musician took issue with the super-middleweight boxer over comments he made on social media about ring girls ‘photobombing’ him.