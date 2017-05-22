Lily Allen offers lost demos to voters who register in UK General Election

The election will take place on June 8

Lily Allen has offered her fans a series of previously unreleased demos if they can prove to the singer that they’ve registered to vote in the forthcoming General Election.

Allen took to Twitter to announce the demos with the message: “Just discovered a USB full of quite good demos . Winning . Register to vote and I’ll send you them *screenshot* and @ me. I’ll follow and dm.”

Allen will send fans who tweet her photos or screenshots of their voter registrations a link to the music.

She went so far as to preview some of the songs in a video as well, revealing that at least one of the songs spans as far as three years back (around the time of her most recent studio album ‘Sheezus’).

Recently, Allen discussed her split from ex-husband Sam Cooper in new leaked track, ‘Family Man’.

Though Allen has not spoken about the split publicly, ‘Family Man’ hears the musician asking her husband of four years “not to leave”, The Sun reports.

A low-quality version of the track has been leaked on the streaming service SoundCloud, with words posted on the lyric sharing website Genius. The preview showcases a melancholy and slow moving ballad.

Allen sings “It’s not always easy/Being a family man/Baby, don’t leave me”, and “I know we’re gonna pull through/But darling I need my time away from you.”

Allen has been rumoured to be working on her fourth studio album, thought to be titled ‘The Fourth Wall’, since 2014. In an interview last June, Mark Ronson revealed that the pair had been writing together. “I feel like they are some of the best songs she’s written. Her voice sounds incredible.”

He continued: “The stuff I’m working on is some of her most honest and heart-breaking music ever. She writes so honestly you can feel it.”

In January, Allen shared a picture from the recording studio with Shy FX.

Allen split from Sam Cooper in 2015 after a six year relationship. The couple have two children.