Watch Lily Allen document the Women’s March in video for Rufus Wainwright cover

Singer teams up with Mark Ronson for cover of 'Going To A Town'

Lily Allen has released a video for her cover of Rufus Wainwright‘s ‘Going To A Town’.

Allen covers the track from Wainwright’s 2007 album ‘Release The Stars’ with help from Mark Ronson.

The clip documents the London leg of the global protests at the weekend. The Women’s March last weekend protested against Donald Trump’s inauguration in the US and rallied for greater women’s rights.

Last week, Allen put together an anti-Donald Trump playlist, titled ‘He’s Got The Whole World, In His Tiny Hands’. It included Johnny Cash’s ‘Orange Blossom Special’, Green Day’s ‘American Idiot’, The Clash’s ‘Straight to Hell’ and LCD Soundsystem’s ‘North American Scum’, plus two of her own songs — ‘Him’ and ‘Fuck You’.

Allen was also recently criticised for a tweet that claimed the world “hates” Britain because of its history of slavery. “A Global Britain could [be] good, but the world still hates us cause SLAVERY,” she said, in a tweet that was later deleted. One user said that Allen was “waffling bollocks like normal about a subject she knew nothing about”, while another described her as “completely mad”.

Others defended her choice of words, with one user saying: “England profited from slavery for 100s of years, no reparations were given & the descendents [sic] are still treated like shit @lilyallen is right”.