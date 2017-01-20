Lily Allen shares anti-Trump playlist, ‘He’s Got The Whole World, In His Tiny Hands’

Picks include her own songs, 'Him' and 'Fuck You'.

Lily Allen has put together an anti-Donald Trump playlist, titled ‘He’s Got The Whole World, In His Tiny Hands’.

The pop star tweeted: “I made a playlist for The Donald’s big day,” linking to a selection of apocalyptic choices, including R.E.M. and Rihanna.

Song titles from Allen’s playlist say it all — they include Johnny Cash’s ‘Orange Blossom Special’, Green Day’s ‘American Idiot’, The Clash’s ‘Straight to Hell’ and LCD Soundsystem’s ‘North American Scum’. Allen has also included two of her own songs — ‘Him’ and ‘Fuck You’.

Listen to Lily Allen’s ‘He’s Got The Whole World, In His Tiny Hands’ playlist here.

Lily Allen

Earlier this week, Allen was criticised for a tweet that claimed the world “hates” Britain because of its history of slavery. “A Global Britain could [be] good, but the world still hates us cause SLAVERY,” she said, in a tweet that was later deleted. One user said that Allen was “waffling bollocks like normal about a subject she knew nothing about”, while another described her as “completely mad”.

Others defended her choice of words, with one user saying: “England profited from slavery for 100s of years, no reparations were given & the descendents [sic] are still treated like shit @lilyallen is right”