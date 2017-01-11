Is Lily Allen working on new music with Shy FX?

Allen and the producer share pictures of themselves in the recording studio together.

Lily Allen has shared a picture of herself in the recording studio with DJ-producer Shy FX.

Shy FX also posted the picture on his own Instagram with the caption “on the job”, suggesting the pair are almost certainly working on new music together.

Skibideewobideeskibideewobideeshyyefffffffexxxx @shyfx A photo posted by Lily Allen (@lilyallen) on Jan 10, 2017 at 8:17pm PST

Allen is currently understood to be working on her follow-up to 2014’s ‘Sheezus’ album, home to the singles ‘Hard Out Here’, ‘Air Balloon’ and ‘Our Time’.

In June, producer Mark Ronson said her new songs are “some of the best she’s written”. Ronson previously collaborated with Allen on her 2006 single ‘Littlest Things’ and a cover of Kaiser Chiefs’ ‘Oh My God’ that became a Top Ten hit the following year.

Last week, Allen threatened former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson with legal action after a lengthy and heated Twitter row over racism and claims of sexual assault.

She also made headlines last year after travelling to the migrant camp in Calais, where she tearfully apologised ‘on behalf of the UK’ for the way in which child refugees had been treated.

After critics attacked Allen for her comments about Calais, she defended the move by saying “it’s not about my life, it’s about the lives of children”.