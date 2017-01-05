Lily Allen threatens Tommy Robinson with legal action over sexual assault and racism row

Allen said she'd 'only ever been sexually assaulted by white males'

Lily Allen has threatened former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson with legal action after a heated and lengthy Twitter row over racism and claims of sexual assault.

Earlier this week, the singer and activist came to blows with Robinson over a newspaper article in which the headline described the killer of the 39 people in a Turkish nightclub as a “migrant”.

Allen argued that the nationality of the suspect was not known, before Robinson branded her a “fucking idiot” and accused her of “virtue signalling”. As a row erupted over racial profiling and discrimination, Robin asked her if she had ever “met or spoke to a victim of the Muslim grooming gangs” – before she said “I’ve only ever been sexually assaulted by white males so I feel slightly biased” – calling for ‘responsible reporting’ and ‘trying to point out that sexual deviants and murderers operate within every culture, regardless of religious persuasion’.

Now, after the argument escalated with supporters of both sides joining the debate on Twitter, Robinson has refuted Allen’s claims of sexual assault, resulting in her threatening him with legal action and promising to debate the issues in court – before Allen blocked him for causing upset.