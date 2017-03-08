Lily Collins ‘forgives’ her father Phil Collins in emotional open letter

The actress reveals how her father's behaviour impacted her life.

Lily Collins has penned an open letter in which she forgives her father, Phil Collins.

Collins addresses her tumultuous relationship with her father Phil Collins with the open letter in her new book of essays, ‘Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me’.

Phil Collins and Jill Tavelman divorced when the actress was 5 years old. Phil Collins then moved from England to Switzerland, creating an estrangement that she writes had a profound effect on her.

“Because my dad was often gone, I never wanted to do anything that would make him stay away even longer,” she writes in the chapter titled ‘A Letter to All Dads.’ “I became extra careful about what I said and how I said it, afraid he’d think I was angry or didn’t love him. And the truth is, I was angry. I missed him and wanted him there.”

“I’ve realized that many of my deepest insecurities stem from these issues with my dad,” she writes. “It’s taken me over a decade to resolve some of them (others I’m still resolving) and to finally build up the courage to speak my mind to him.”

“Even if they’re listening, sometimes our dads still don’t truly hear what we’re saying,” writes Collins. “So feel free to read this letter to your dad or use it as a guide to write your own … All you can do is stay true and tell him how you feel.”

At times, Lily Collins addresses her musician father directly as well, telling him she forgives him for the mistakes that he made and “for not always being there when I needed and for not being the dad I expected.” As well, she makes an invitation for the future.

“There’s still so much time to move forward. And I want to. I’m inviting you to join me,” she writes. “I’ll always be your little girl.”

‘Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me’ was released yesterday (March 7).