Line-up for Gorillaz Demon Dayz Festival revealed

Will Noel Gallagher be the 'special guest'?

The line-up for Gorillaz’ upcoming ‘Demon Dayz’ festival at Dreamland in Margate has been announced.

Albarn had previously teased that all of the guests of the guests on their new album ‘Humanz’ would be joining them at the specially-curated event, and a number of them have now been revealed to be supporting the band on the day.

While there is a ‘special guest’ yet to be announced, the day will see Vince Staples, De La Soul and Fufanu performing on the Main Stage, while the Red Bull-presented Hall By The Sea welcomes Danny Brown, Little Simz, Kali Uchis, Popcaan and Kilo Kish. There will also be a third stage with Gorillaz Sound System and DJs.

It is expected that Noel Gallagher, Savages’ Jehnny Beth and more will be joining Gorillaz for their main headline set.

This weekend saw Beth and Noel Gallagher join Gorillaz to perform ‘We Got The Power’ on the Graham Norton Show – before Britpop rival Liam Gallagher again took to Twitter to hit out at their collaboration, slamming brother Noel for ‘losing the plot‘.

While Demon Dayz Festival takes place at Dreamland in Margate on June 10, the band’s winter UK and EU tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale here.

NOVEMBER 2017

1 Luxembourg – Rockhal

2 Vienna – Stadthalle

4 Copenhagen – Royal Arena

5 Oslo – Spektrum

6 Stockholm – Hovet

8 Zurich – Samsung Hall

9 Geneva – Arena

11 Munich – Zenith

13 Budapest – Aréna

14 Prague – O2 Arena

17 Berlin – Max-Schmeling-Halle

18 Dusseldorf – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

19 Hamburg – Sporthalle

21 Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome

22 Brussels – Forest National

24 Paris – Zénith

25 Paris – Zénith

27 Brighton Centre

29 Glasgow – Hydro

DECEMBER 2017

1 Manchester – Manchester Arena

2 Birmingham – Barclaycard Arena

4 London – O2 Arena

5 London – O2 Arena