Linkin Park announce UK arena tour

The nu-metal giants drop new album 'One More Light' in May

Linkin Park have announced details of a 2017 UK arena tour to launch their new album ‘One More Light’.

Last month saw the band launch their new album with the surprising new direction on single ‘Heavy’, featuring Kiiara.

“One of the reasons why we chose ‘Heavy’ as the first single is because it is really the core sound of the album,” singer and guitarist Mike Shinoda told Billboard about the track. “This wasn’t a scenario where the whole album sounds one way and the single sounds different. This is how the album sounds. So we wanted to go out with a song like that, where everybody can get a sense of the direction of this body of work.”

The band will release ‘One More Light’ on May 19, before hitting the UK to play shows in London, Birmingham and Manchester in July. Linkin Park’s upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday April 7 and will be available here.

Monday July 3 – LONDON O2 Arena

Thursday July 6 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena

Friday July 7 – MANCHESTER Arena

“There’s no way that we can’t be,” he said. “Biggest-debuting album of the 21st century. I mean, how can you not get in?”