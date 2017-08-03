Linkin Park break records on the US rock charts

The band's singer Chester Bennington died last month

Linkin Park have smashed records in the US Rock Charts, following the tragic death of singer Chester Bennington.

The band currently have 23 songs on Billboard‘s Hot Rock Songs chart, breaking the record of 21 previously held by David Bowie after his death in 2016.

2002 single ‘Numb’ takes the highest spot at Number 2, while Number 3 and 4 are taken up by ‘In The End’ from their breakthrough debut album ‘Hybrid Theory’ (which is currently sat at Number 1 in the Hard Rock Albums chart), and ‘Heavy’ from this year’s ‘One More Light’ album, which itself tops the Top Rock Albums chart.

Three of the Top 5 and seven of the Top 10 songs on the Hot Rock Songs chart are taken up by Linkin Park tracks. All three of the aforementioned tracks have also re-entered the Billboard Hot 100, at 34, 37 and 45 respectively.

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington died by suicide on July 20. Since his tragic death, tributes have poured in from across the globe – Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way and Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst are among the musicians to pay remembrance to the singer, while his wife have also shared her grief.

“One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero – their Daddy,” she wrote. “We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul?”

“He was a bright, loving soul with an angel’s voice.” Talinda continued: “And now he is pain free, singing his songs in all of our hearts.

“May God bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would’ve wanted us to do so. Rest In Peace, my love”.