Linkin Park cancel tour following Chester Bennington’s death

The band were due to play 27 North American dates this autumn

Linkin Park have cancelled their North American tour, in the wake of frontman Chester Bennington’s suicide on Thursday (July 20).

The band were due to play 27 dates across the continent from July to October in support of their recent album ‘One More Light’.

In a short statement on Twitter, Live Nation wrote: “The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been cancelled. Refunds available at point of purchase. Our thoughts to all affected.”

According to the BBC, a spokesman for the company added: “We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington.”

Bennington’s body was found in a private Los Angeles home on Thursday morning. He had previously been open about his mental health struggles, saying of the band’s new song ‘Heavy’: “My whole life, I’ve just felt a little off. I find myself getting into these patterns of behaviour or thought – especially when I’m stuck up here [in my head]; I like to say that ‘this is like a bad neighbourhood, and I should not go walking alone’.

“Most of my problems are problems that I cause myself. That’s what that song’s about – that time when you consciously look at that. Once you acknowledge what it is, you can separate yourself from it and do something about it, as opposed to just being in it.”

“The most important thing you can do if you think you’re depressed is talk to someone,” a spokesman from the mental health charity Young Minds told NME. “This could be a friend, a family member, a teacher, a colleague, a GP, a counsellor or a confidential helpline. Don’t suffer in silence. Talking about how you’re feeling can really make a difference.”

