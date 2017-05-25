Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington apologises for recent fan comments

Frontman also responds to Corey Taylor's criticism of his remarks

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has apologised for recent comments he made about the band’s fans while also responding to Corey Taylor‘s criticism of his remarks.

The band’s pop-leaning new album ‘One More Light’ has received a mixed response from fans with singer Bennington telling fans wanting the band to return to the sound of their debut album ‘Hybrid Theory’ to “move the fuck on”. He later said that he wants to “kill” anyone who calls them “sell-outs”, and will “punch them in the fucking mouth”.

Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor had urged Bennington to “be grateful for what he has”, with Bennington now tweeting in response: “Just heard Corey Taylor’s response to something I said in an interview and I agree with him. I do appreciate our fans… I’m human and sometimes take things too personally. Most of our fans have been very positive lately. Some… not so much. Either way… there is a lot of passion on both sides and I am grateful to all of our fans. Corey is a good dude and I appreciate him too… Time to recalibrate my perspective. So I say to all of our fans… Thank you and I love you all. Peace, love and happiness”.

See Bennington’s tweets in full beneath:

Bennington recently penned an open letter following the death of his friend and late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell.

He wrote: “I dreamt about the Beatles last night. I woke up with [Beatles song] ‘Rocky Raccoon’ playing in my head and a concerned look on my wife’s face. She told me my friend has just passed away. Thoughts of you flooded my mind and I wept. I’m still weeping, with sadness, as well as gratitude for having shared some very special moments with you and your beautiful family.”

Bennington continued: “You have inspired me in many ways you could never have known. Your talent was pure and unrivaled. Your voice was joy and pain, anger and forgiveness, love and heartache all wrapped up into one. I suppose that’s what we all are. You helped me understand that.”

“I just watched a video of you singing ‘A day in the life’ by the Beatles and thought of my dream. I’d like to think you were saying goodbye in your own way. I can’t imagine a world without you in it. I pray you find peace in the next life. I send my love to your wife and children, friends and family. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your life.”