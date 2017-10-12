Watch Linkin Park’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ episode in memory of Chester Bennington

The episode was previously cast in doubt after Chester Bennington's death

Linkin Park‘s Carpool Karaoke has been released in memory of the band’s late frontman Chester Bennington. The episode had been previously cast in doubt following the death of the singer.

Bennington and band recorded an episode of the Apple Music series with comedian/actor Ken Jeong (The Hangover, Knocked Up) before the singer passed away in July.

The episode has now been shared on Linkin Park’s Facebook page, it sees Bennington, Jeong, Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn (aka “LinKen Park”) singing the band’s ‘Numb’, ‘In The End’, ‘Talking To Myself’, plus covers of Outkast’s ‘Hey Ya’, ‘Under The Bridge’ by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ and Aerosmith’s ‘I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing.

The show’s creator James Corden had previously said that Bennington’s family would decide whether the late musician’s episode would air.

“We will approach it in whichever manner his family or the people that were involved in that episode, however they would like it to be handled,” Corden told the Associated Press in August. “We will navigate it as delicately as possible and just adhere to whatever wishes they would want because I don’t think there’s any other way we could deal with it. It’s a tragedy.”

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters have said that their Carpool Karaoke experience was “a little uncomfortable”. Watch their Carpool Karaoke episode here.

“By hour three in dude’s car it got less fun,” guitarist Pat Smear told NME. “It kinda went on. When we stopped at Guitar Centre, that felt like we were done, but it was like ‘this is halfway’.”

Dave Grohl said that it was “a little uncomfortable”, but didn’t doubt that James Corden was a real music lover. However, he wasn’t too happy about being made to sing his own songs.

“Oh he definitely is [a music lover],” Grohl told NME. “And he’s a very nice guy. But y’know, I don’t mind singing my own songs at Glastonbury or The O2 but if I had to sing you a song right now I’d be too embarrassed.”

After Smear said that “singing other people’s songs would have been easier”, Grohl added: “I could do that all day. We did The Ramones, and Rick Astley, but they didn’t use it. I don’t know why.”