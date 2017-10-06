Chester Bennington and Linkin Park’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ premiere date revealed

The episode was cast in doubt after Chester Bennington's death

It has been confirmed that Linkin Park‘s Carpool Karaoke will air after the episode was previously cast in doubt following the death of frontman Chester Bennington.

Bennington and band recorded an episode of the Apple Music series with actor Ken Jeong (The Hangover, Knocked Up) before the singer passed away in July.

The show’s creator James Corden had previously said that Bennington’s family would decide whether the late musician’s episode would air.

“We will approach it in whichever manner his family or the people that were involved in that episode, however they would like it to be handled,” Corden told the Associated Press in August. “We will navigate it as delicately as possible and just adhere to whatever wishes they would want because I don’t think there’s any other way we could deal with it. It’s a tragedy.”

Now it has been confirmed that the episode will air on October 12, streaming for free on Facebook. Linkin Park made the announcement on their Facebook page yesterday (October 5). See below.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters have said that their Carpool Karaoke experience was “a little uncomfortable”. Watch their Carpool Karaoke episode here.

“By hour three in dude’s car it got less fun,” guitarist Pat Smear told NME. “It kinda went on. When we stopped at Guitar Centre, that felt like we were done, but it was like ‘this is halfway’.”

Dave Grohl said that it was “a little uncomfortable”, but didn’t doubt that James Corden was a real music lover. However, he wasn’t too happy about being made to sing his own songs.

“Oh he definitely is [a music lover],” Grohl told NME. “And he’s a very nice guy. But y’know, I don’t mind singing my own songs at Glastonbury or The O2 but if I had to sing you a song right now I’d be too embarrassed.”

After Smear said that “singing other people’s songs would have been easier”, Grohl added: “I could do that all day. We did The Ramones, and Rick Astley, but they didn’t use it. I don’t know why.”