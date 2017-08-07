Watch hundreds of fans sing Linkin Park classics at a Chester Bennington memorial

The event took place last night (August 6) in Los Angeles

Hundreds of fans gathered at Los Angeles’ Grand Park last night (August 6) to sing Linkin Park songs together in memory of the band’s late singer Chester Bennington.

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington died by suicide on July 20. Since his tragic death, tributes have poured in from across the globe – Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way and Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst are among the musicians to pay remembrance to the singer, while his wife and family have also shared their grief.

Fans gathered in LA’s Grand Park last night to pay tribute to the singer, collectively singing along to Linkin Park classics including ‘Crawling’. Check out footage from the event below.

#ripchester #cbmemorialla #lpmemorial #grandpark #losangeles #crawling A post shared by Sergio Trujillo Garcia (@nug9et) on Aug 7, 2017 at 2:06am PDT

Over 2000 fans gathered at Grand Park to mourn the loss of Chester Bennington of Linkin Park. His voice got me through my toughest days. Tonight we sang to him. "And the SHADOW OF THE DAY will embrace the world in grey and the sun will set for you." #ripchester #LParmy #linkinpark #lp A post shared by Natalie Molina | Filmmaker (@cinescreamproductions) on Aug 7, 2017 at 12:34am PDT

We ❤ you Chester! #linkinlove #chesterbennington #LA A post shared by JOY (@razzlejoy) on Aug 7, 2017 at 12:28am PDT

Linkin Park have set up a tribute website for Chester Bennington where fans can post messages, videos and photos.

The #RIPCHESTER website also features contact information “in case you or someone you know needs support.”

Placebo have also written a touching tribute to Bennington. After sending their love and condolences to Bennington’s family and friends and describing the musician as “never less than a kind, gentle and generous soul”, the band wrote of the stigma attached to “the twin demons of addiction and depression” in a post on their Facebook page. “This tragedy, along with the recent passing of Chris Cornell in similar circumstances, only highlights the pernicious and life-threatening nature of the twin demons of addiction and depression,” they wrote, “to which in society there still remains a large stigma attached; especially when it comes to suc†cessful musicians who, to the general public at least, appear to ‘have it all’.