Linkin Park to reunite for Chester Bennington tribute concert and share new ‘One More Light’ video

Linkin Park have announced a one-off reunion show in honour of late frontman Chester Bennington.

The nu-metal idol was found dead in his California home after taking his own life on July 20. He was aged just 41-years-old.

The band will host a tribute concert for Bennington at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 27. It will be the first time the group’s surviving five members will perform together since Bennington’s passing.

The band will be joined by a number of special guests, with the band’s fee for the show going to Music For Relief’s One More Light Fund in memory of Chester. Tickets go on public sale this Friday (September 22) here.

The band have also unveiled a new video for their recent album’s title-track. “‘One More Light’ was written with the intention of sending love to those who lost someone. We now find ourselves on the receiving end,” says the band’s Mike Shinoda. “In memorial events, art, videos, and images, fans all over the world have gravitated towards this song as their declaration of love and support for the band and the memory of our dear friend, Chester. We are so very grateful and can’t wait to see you again.”

Bandmate Joe Hahn added: “It has been incredibly emotional to work on this, and especially to watch it. I feel that by doing it, we not only faced some of our biggest fears, but it enabled us to use our talents to bring some light to people who need it. As we move forward to the Hollywood Bowl show and beyond, I think about the people who connect with the band, outside and inside our circle. This video is a gesture of good will to the people who want that connection.”

Meanwhile, Chester Bennington’s wife has shared the last video recorded before his death to show that “depression doesn’t have a face or a mood.”

In the video, which was taken 36 hours before his death, the late Linkin Park frontman appears in good spirits as he sits with his children and eats jelly beans without knowing the flavour of them.

Before posting the clip on Twitter, Talinda Bennington wrote: “My next tweet is the most personal tweet I have ever done. I’m showing this so that you know that depression doesn’t have a face or a mood.”

The follow up, which featured the video, read: “This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death. He loved us SO much & we loved him. # fuckdepression # MakeChesterProud’.

