Watch Linkin Park and their fans pay tribute to Chester Bennington by singing ‘In The End’

The band played a memorial gig in honour of the late frontman in LA last night

Linkin Park fans paid tribute to the late Chester Bennington by singing his vocal part for the band’s hit single ‘In The End’ during a memorial show last night (October 27) – watch the spine-tingling rendition below.

The band paid tribute to Bennington – who passed away at the age of 41 back in July after taking his own life – with a memorial show at the Hollywood Bowl in LA last night. The likes of blink-182, System Of A Down and Korn‘s Jonathan Davis were among those to perform on the night, with the entire concert being live-streamed online.

During Linkin Park’s show – their first since Bennington’s death three months ago – the band performed the ‘Hybrid Theory’ track ‘In The End’, which was released as a single in 2001.

“Our special guest on this one is our favourite special guest of the whole night,” Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda said as a means of introduction. “And that’s fucked-up to say because of all these great people that have come out tonight, and if I say that, then that makes them look bad!

“But I do mean our favourite guests – it’s you guys,” he said to the audience, as the band launched into ‘In The End’ and encouraged everyone in attendance to fill in for Bennington on his vocal parts.

After ‘In The End’, Bennington’s wife Talinda gave a speech remembering her late husband and praising his life, career and Linkin Park fans across the world, adding: “It is time that we recognised that mental health is as important as our physical health. It is my mission to make it easier for people to have access to mental health resources.”

You can watch the entire live-stream of the Chester Bennington tribute show below, with ‘In The End’ beginning at the 2:28:30 mark and Talinda Bennington’s speech starting at 2:35:00.

All proceeds from last night’s show will benefit Music for Relief’s ‘One More Light Fund’ in memory of Bennington.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Bennington had left his entire estate to his family.